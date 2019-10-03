Police ask for help locating a missing Brunswick man suffering from blood illness

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

Herbert Quade

BROOKHAVEN, Ga (WSAV) – Brookhaven Police asking for help locating Herbert Quade, 30. Police say Quade lives with a family member in Brunswick and traveled with a friend to the Atlanta area for a job. The family last spoke to Quade on August 18 when Quade told them he was returning to Brunswick.

Police say the friend who Quade was with says he left him at a hidden campsite in the city of Chamblee. 

Police say Quade has alcohol abuse problems and is possible homeless. Quade is alleged to have a blood clutter illness that requires treatment (blood thinners), or his lungs would collapse.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Brunswick Police Department at (912) 267-5559

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories