Police: Arrested Georgia senator hindered police

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia authorities say a senator arrested at a state Capitol demonstration over uncounted election ballots was charged with obstruction because she helped create "a human wall" that hindered police.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety on Friday released the report Capitol police filed after the Tuesday arrests of Sen. Nikema Williams and 14 demonstrators.

Williams and the others were jailed on misdemeanor charges of disrupting the General Assembly after dozens packed the Capitol rotunda and began chanting: "Count every vote!"

Williams was the only person charged with obstruction. The police report says she locked arms with two demonstrators and "physically resisted commands to unlock herself."

Williams has denied wrongdoing. She did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Friday. No one answered the phone at her Senate office.