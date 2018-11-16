Georgia News

Police: Arrested Georgia senator hindered police

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 03:13 PM EST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 03:13 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia authorities say a senator arrested at a state Capitol demonstration over uncounted election ballots was charged with obstruction because she helped create "a human wall" that hindered police.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety on Friday released the report Capitol police filed after the Tuesday arrests of Sen. Nikema Williams and 14 demonstrators.

Williams and the others were jailed on misdemeanor charges of disrupting the General Assembly after dozens packed the Capitol rotunda and began chanting: "Count every vote!"

Williams was the only person charged with obstruction. The police report says she locked arms with two demonstrators and "physically resisted commands to unlock herself."

Williams has denied wrongdoing. She did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Friday. No one answered the phone at her Senate office.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center