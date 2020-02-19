Police arrest boyfriend of student found dead in Georgia

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested the boyfriend of a university student found dead this week in Georgia.

News outlets report 23-year-old DeMarcus Little is being held on charges of criminal damage to property. Fort Valley police accuse him of smashing the windows of Anitra Gunn’s apartment and slashing her vehicle’s tires on Feb. 5.

Gunn was reported missing 10 days later. Her body was found partially hidden under leaves and branches on Tuesday.

Police say Little could face more charges. The Peach County Sheriff called him a person of interest in Gunn’s death. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.