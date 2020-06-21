Police: Army vet empties gun at woman’s SUV in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – An Army veteran is in custody after he was accused of emptying his 9mm pistol at another vehicle during a road rage incident in a Georgia parking lot.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports Columbus Police said 52-year-old Joe Harvey fired at least nine times in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say he aimed at a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Velisha Hearlson, whose 15-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat.

Officers said Harvey’s first five bullets hit the hood of his pickup before the next four struck the Trailblazer’s hood.

No injuries were reported.