Police: 9-year-old boy, 2 others wounded in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded in Atlanta, including a 9-year-old boy.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound and witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital.

The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police said all three victims were expected to survive.

Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody.

The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.