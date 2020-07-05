Police: 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Atlanta on the 4th of July.

In a statement, police said someone in a crowd of armed people opened fire on a car she was in.

Police said the girl was in a car with her mother and a friend of the mother when they got off Interstate-75/85 onto University Avenue and were trying to enter a parking lot. They ran into a group of armed individuals who were blocking the way.

Someone in the group opened fire on the car and hit the child, the statement read. She was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.