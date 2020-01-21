Police: 76 vehicles broken into at Atlanta parking garage

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say 76 cars have been broken into at an apartment complex parking garage in Atlanta.

Residents told news outlets they came out to their cars Monday to find broken glass from smashed windows.

People who live in The Edge apartment complex say security gates at the garage hadn’t been working in recent days.

The apartment complex recently came under new management.

The Connor Group says it is working to improve security.

Atlanta police say patrols have increased in the area.

Residents also say several apartments were broken into over the past few weeks.