ATLANTA (AP) — Police say five teenagers were shot outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital.

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters that two females and three males, aged 15 to 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. Police say two of the males carjacked a vehicle from a valet parking attendant, and the other three were at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said all five were reported in stable condition.

A news release says the two who drove themselves to a hospital have been charged with carjacking.