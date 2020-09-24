Police: 4-year-old and 2 others wounded in shooting

LOVEJOY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old child and two women were shot and wounded Wednesday night.

Clayton County police were called to the scene before 9 p.m.

Police Lt. Cherie West said a “preliminary investigation” suggested “that an altercation between known parties was the cause of the shooting.”

One of the women was in critical condition but the child and the second woman were expected to survive.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 26-year-old Karl Jordan.

The sheriff’s office said Jordan was last seen in a silver 2009 Acura TL.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts should call the police.