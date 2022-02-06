Police: 4 dead after car speeds away from deputy, crashes

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say four men died and two others suffered injuries in central Georgia after a Dodge Charger sped away from a sheriff’s deputy, crashed and caught fire.

According to a release on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a deputy clocked the Charger going around 102 miles per hour at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The release says the deputy tried to pull the driver over, but the driver increased the speed to 169 miles per hour and the deputy lost sight of the car.

About five minutes later, a person spotted a man on an exit ramp and the Charger along the edge of the woods nearby beginning to burn. Deputies arrived and were able to get two people out of the car before the smoke and flames made it impossible for them to see.