Police: 12-year-old shot, killed at Georgia mobile home park

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night at a Georgia mobile home park.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a community off Ga. 85.

Clayton County police spokesman Johnny Carroll said officers are looking for a suspect and any information on the shooting.

It’s unclear whether the victim and the shooter were associated with each other.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Police said anyone with information should contact authorities.

