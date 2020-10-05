Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded after store fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one man has died and five others have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a fight at a convenience store in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said in a statement Sunday that a person involved in the dispute inside Star Discount Food store fired the gunshots.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the store shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Police say two of the other victims were found in other locations.

Two of the victims were confirmed to be juveniles.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, has died as a result of his injures.