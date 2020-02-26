Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded after brawl ends with gunshots

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say one man is dead and two others are wounded after a large brawl lead to the triple shooting.

East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover says officers responded to a shooting near the East Post MARTA station Tuesday.

Glover says police found a man’s body at the bottom of a foot bridge. He’s believed to be between the ages of 16 and 19.

Glover says a second man was found suffering from a gunshot wound across the railroad tracks and was hospitalized.

A third man later arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after a brawl. The investigation is ongoing. 

