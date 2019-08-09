Pierce County fire ruled arson

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday, Aug. 3 in Pierce County, a house fired occurred around 2 a.m.

A fire investigator with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office has determined that the house fire was intentionally set.

“The single-wide mobile home is located at 5053 Buck Lane in Blackshear, Georgia. It has been determined that the fire originated in the interior of the home,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The fire self extinguished and the home was unoccupied at the time. The exterior of the structure suffered minimal smoke staining and the interior of the structure suffered moderate damage.”

Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804.

Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.