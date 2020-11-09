Pedestrian fatally dragged by shoplifting suspects in U-Haul

Georgia News

by: AP News

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say they are searching for two suspects accused of fatally dragging a pedestrian behind a U-Haul van while trying to escape from an alleged shoplifting incident.

News outlets report Suwannee police were called to a Walmart on Saturday night where witnesses said they saw the men shoplifting then running into the parking lot.

The agency said witnesses told investigators the suspects got into a U-Haul van with Arizona tags and hit a pedestrian.

Police said the victim was dragged into the street and was killed.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified. Officials asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

