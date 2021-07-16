Parties reach settlement over James Brown estate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF has learned all federal and outstanding arguments between the Estate of James Brown and Tommie Rae Hynie have been settled, this according to Marc Toberoff the attorney representing the late Godfather of Soul’s children and grandchildren.

The settlement discussions began after a South Carolina district court ruled that Hynie was not legally married to Brown and therefore had no rights to the estate.

The Federal action between the family estate and Hynie specifically involved copyright matters and issues of personal property.

Now settled, there is only one lawsuit standing in the way of funding the trust that would help underprivileged children in the area.

Adele Pope, a former employee of James Brown says, she deserves to be paid for her services. She filed a lawsuit in the amount of $16-Million dollars which has been deemed an egregious amount by a judge and ultimately denied.

That lawsuit by Pope is currently under appeal.

WJBF has reached out to Deanna Brown Thomas for comment on the settlement of the case, we have yet to hear back.