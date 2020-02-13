Part of the ceiling collapses at Atlanta airport restaurant

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta airport officials say part of the ceiling at a restaurant inside a terminal collapsed, and one person asked to be treated by emergency crews.

The airport said in a statement that the collapse happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Concourse A.

The airport said one customer requested emergency assistance, but did not describe the nature of any injuries.

Authorities say repairs and an investigation are underway.

They say there was no impact to operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.