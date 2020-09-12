Parking deck in Atlanta experiences 2nd collapse in 2 days, officials say

Two men stand by after a parking deck under construction partially collapsed on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)

ATLANTA (AP) – UPDATE: A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has collapsed for a second time in as many days.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday that fire units were deployed to the building in the city’s Midtown section for “a second major collapse” of the parking deck that partially fell yesterday.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside.

On Friday, a section of concrete on the parking deck partially collapsed on Friday, injuring six workers.

Damage is seen to a parking deck under construction after it partially collapsed, injuring several workers, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)

An emergency vehicle leaves the scene of a parking deck under construction after it partially collapsed, injuring several workers, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)

Previous story, below.

ATLANTA (AP) — A section of concrete has collapsed on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta, injuring six workers.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said one worker was trapped under debris with leg injuries and had to be freed and then lowered more than nine stories to the ground using a construction crane.

Five other injured workers managed to walk away from the accident.

The city of Atlanta is inspecting the structure for any signs of threats to the nearby busy interstate that flows through the heart of the city. The parking garage is being built for an Emory University cancer institute in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.