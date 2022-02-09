Parents concerned about sexual content in school libraries

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. ( WJBF) — At Tuesday’s Columbia County School Board meeting some parents raised concerns over students being able to access what they say is sexual content in school libraries.

“We do not want porn in the media centers. We want to protect our children. We want them to have the best education and focus on the education and not get off on these side tangents,” Priscilla Bence said.

Priscilla Bence drafted a resolution asking board members to remove the content.

“Over 450 people have signed a petition saying that we would like that petition signed,” Bence said.

The topic was not on the agenda to be discussed, but the Superintendent said certain books of concern like ‘The Bluest Eye’ by Toni Morrison which contains sexual content have already been removed from all schools.

He said school leaders are listening to concerns and working to address them.

Bence said she would like to see the resolution signed in the future.

“I hope that when they have a business meeting that they really look at the resolution. It’s really a no brainer,” Bence said.