Overturned ship’s fuel tanks drained of 320,000 gallons

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In a Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 file photo, smoke rises from a cargo ship that capsized in the St. Simons Island, Georgia sound. Crews have finished draining all of the fuel from an overturned cargo ship three months after it capsized off the coast of Georgia, the team overseeing salvage operations said Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Crews have finished draining the fuel tanks of an overturned cargo ship three months after it capsized in the St. Simons Sound.

The salvage team working to remove the South Korean ship Golden Ray said Thursday that more than 320,000 gallons of oil mixed with water were siphoned from 26 fuel tanks on the massive freighter.

Cmdr. Matt Baer of the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that officials can now move forward with plans to remove the ship in pieces.

The Golden Ray was leaving the Port of Brunswick with a load of automobiles in September when it overturned in the shipping channel.

