Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut

FILE – In this photo posted on Twitter, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The Georgia high school student says she has been suspended for five days because of photos of crowded conditions that she provided to The Associated Press and other news organizations. Hannah Watters, a 15-year-old sophomore at North Paulding High School, says she and her family view the suspension as overly harsh and are appealing it. (Twitter via AP, File)

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed this last week.

Related Content Student who took viral photo of Georgia school says she’s getting threats from peers Video

The Cherokee County School District outside Atlanta said it would also temporarily shut down a hard-hit high school in which a widely shared photo showed dozens of maskless students posing together.

The district serves more than 42,000 students.

The state Department of Public Health reports that Georgia on Tuesday posted its highest single-day death total so far of the pandemic at 137.

The state is currently averaging more than 60 deaths being reported each day.