‘Our nation will never be the same without him’: Georgia lawmakers react to death of John Lewis

ATLANTA (WSAV) – John Lewis, a civil rights icon who had a long, celebrated career in Congress, died Friday night at the age of 80.

Lawmakers across Georgia expressed their condolences Friday night and into Saturday. Governor Brian Kemp Tweeted late Friday night, saying the United States will “never be the same without him.”

“John Lewis changed our world in profound and immeasurable ways,” Kemp added.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter issued a statement, saying Lewis was someone he felt honored to meet. Read Carter’s full statement, below.

“John was a giant among men who fiercely dedicated his life to fighting for equality and justice for all. He fought this fight until the very end, and our nation is a better place because of him. There are some people in life you feel honored to meet, and John was certainly one of those people. He was and will always be an icon, and I will be forever grateful that I was able to call him a friend. His wisdom, spirit, and friendship will be deeply missed.” -Congressman Buddy Carter

Senator David Perdue said no person embodied the word “courage” better than Lewis. He said Lewis’ “wisdom and resolve made the world a better place.” Read Perdue’s full statement, below.

“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.” -U.S. Senator David Perdue

Senator Kelly Loeffler also issued a statement.

“Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis,” Loeffler said in part. She went on to wish comfort for Lewis’ family and loved ones. Read Loeffler’s entire statement, below.

“The passing of John Lewis is a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country. Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis. As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage. We know his legacy will never be forgotten. Jeff and I join the nation in mourning this tremendous loss. May God comfort the Lewis family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” -U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler

Lewis’ wife of four decades, Lillian Miles, died in 2012. They had one son, John Miles Lewis.

