Ossoff to visit VA hospital in Augusta

CORRECTS CITY TO ATLANTA Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff plans to visit the city of Augusta, and he is expected to inspect the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Friday.

According to a press release, Senator Ossoff will meet with local leadership and veterans to brief them on his work in Congress to improve access and care for veterans and their families in Augusta and across the region.

Senator Ossoff says he is working to pass several key pieces of legislation to ensure veterans and their families receive quality care, including to ensure that Georgia’s combat-disabled veterans receive full retirement pay and disability benefits; to improve the Veterans Crisis Line, a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline for military veterans; to increase transparency and accountability of VA hospitals and centers through Congressional oversight into proposed and current IT programs; and to improve rural veterans’ access to VA services.

Senator Ossoff previously secured $1.6 million in construction grants for veterans homes in Augusta and Milledgeville.