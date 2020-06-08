Oprah Winfrey to host town hall on race this week featuring 2 Georgia leaders

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey speaking at “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour in New York. Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The 66-year-old entertainment icon said that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home. Winfrey has been busy working despite being stuck at home. She interviewed actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for the coronavirus, through FaceTime for an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSAV) – Oprah Winfrey will host a town hall this week to discuss race and civil unrest in America following the death of George Floyd, and two Georgia leaders will be among the featured guests.

The two-night special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” will air on OWN and across all Discovery networks on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m. It is broken into two parts over the two days.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” Winfrey said in a press release. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

Winfrey is set to speak with a range of black leaders, activists and artists about systemic racism and the current state of the country. According to a press release, featured guests include Georgia politician Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Also joining the conversation will be journalist Charles M. Blow, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”

If you can’t watch the two-night special on air, you can stream it for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels.