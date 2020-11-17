Operation Rat Trap II: 9 defendants indicted in south Ga. for drug trafficking

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine defendants have been formally accused in a drug trafficking operation across multiple counties in south Georgia.

The 42-count indictment accuses all defendants of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and an amount of cocaine and marijuana.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine of the Southern District of Georgia, the case, dubbed Operation Rat Trap II, stemmed from a previous drug trafficking prosecution in south Georgia.

“[This operation] also serves as a warning to those who distribute poison in our communities: We’re coming for you,” said Christine. “Our law enforcement partners continue to perform exemplary work in identifying, infiltrating and dismantling these multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operations.”

Seven of the nine defendants were taken into custody after the indictment was unsealed, Christine said. Another defendant was physically unable to appear in court, and one remains at large.

Those named in the indictment and their additional charges are:

James Lamount Graham, a/k/a “JT Money,” a/k/a “James Livingston,” 47, of Jacksonville, Ga., also charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine; and 34 counts of Use of Communication Facility, a charge that describes using telephones to facilitate the drug-trafficking conspiracy;

James Diangelo Gibbs, a/k/a “Big Lope,” 46, of Baxley, Ga., also charged with Distribution of Marijuana; and four counts of Use of Communication Facility;

Sandrell Maurice Hobbs, 35, of Douglas, Ga., also charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine; and four counts of Use of Communication Facility;

Deandra Laroy Graham, a/k/a “Bird,” 35, of McRae, Ga., also charged with six counts of Use of Communication Facility;

Montoya Latse Eady, a/k/a “Mon,” 40, of McRae, Ga., also charged with four counts of Use of Communication Facility;

Robert Livingston, 53, of Jacksonville, Ga., also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and one count of Use of Communication Facility;

Angela Leroy Livingston, 51, of Jacksonville, Ga., also charged with two counts of Use of Communication Facility;

Willie Lee Batten, 59, of Jacksonville, Ga., also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and seven counts of Use of Communication Facility; and,

Darrell Lynn Veal, 55, of Helena, Ga., also charged with two counts of Use of Communication Facility.

Hobbs has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, which aims to dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the U.S. It is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s offices in Appling and Telfair counties and the McRae and Douglas police departments.