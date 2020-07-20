Online test to replace in-person Georgia bar exam

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – An online test will replace the in-person Georgia bar exam due to COVID-19 concerns.

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Monday that the Supreme Court of Georgia has canceled the in-person Georgia bar exam that was scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Instead, an online exam will be administered on Oct. 5-6 for applicants seeking licensure to practice law in Georgia.

The Supreme Court of Georgia says details about the online exam will be released soon on the Office of Bar Admissions’ website, here.