One person dead in Augusta shooting; suspect arrested

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of Milledgeville Road on Sunday.

Ladon Burley Jr., 37, was shot at least once at his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Lab this week.

Investigators have arrested De’Quinn Hamilton, 34, of Augusta and charged him with murder, kidnapping, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and criminal damage to property in relation to this incident.

He’s being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Hamilton’s booking photo is not yet available.