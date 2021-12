AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a stabbing in Augusta.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday, December 11 in the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Kelli Marie Lewis, 35, of Augusta was stabbed at least once time. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled. Deputies have taken Lewis’ stepfather 75-year-old George Wilson into custody following the incident.

The stabbing is still under investigation.