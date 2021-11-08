One killed, two injured following shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting in Waynesboro on Sunday.

Authorities say the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Dowell Ave.

In addition to the one person being killed, a second male was shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He’s currently undergoing medical treatment at Augusta University.

A third male was also injured but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is assisting the Waynesboro Police Department with the investigation.