Oil from Golden Ray ship wreckage contained over weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The oil leak from the Golden Ray cargo ship in St. Simons Sound was contained over the weekend.
According to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response, responders capped a venting pipe they said was the most likely source of the discharged oil. The submerged vent was a part of a cutting and lifting operation on July 31 and began leaking oil.
Since being secured, pollution officials said the area has minimal amounts of oil.
“The training and preparation of the shoreline and on-water response teams showed in their rapid response to oil-impacts from Section Six,” said State On-scene Coordinator John Maddox of the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Maddox asked fishers, swimmers and those visiting surrounding beaches to remain vigilant until the removal is complete.
On Sunday, workers prepped the section for weight-shedding prepared for this week, according to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response. The heavy lifting ship, VB-10000 will remove vehicles and moveable decks from the section to reduce its weight. The ship will lift the section and store it on a dry-dock barge once possible.
The ship capsized and caught fire when it was leaving Brunswick in September 2019. The removal process began in November 2020.