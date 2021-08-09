Oil from Golden Ray ship wreckage contained over weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The oil leak from the Golden Ray cargo ship in St. Simons Sound was contained over the weekend.

According to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response, responders capped a venting pipe they said was the most likely source of the discharged oil. The submerged vent was a part of a cutting and lifting operation on July 31 and began leaking oil.

Since being secured, pollution officials said the area has minimal amounts of oil.



FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021, file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling the overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

Rescuers work near the stern of the vessel Golden Ray as it lays on its side near the Moran tug boat Dorothy Moran, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Jekyll Island, Ga. Coast Guard rescuers have made contact with four South Korean crew members trapped inside the massive cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Firefighters working off tug boats hose down the remains of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island south of Savannah, on Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

People are shown on Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in the background, off the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Dickson)

Fire fighters spray water into the cut away mid-section of the cargo vessel Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. Crews have used a giant gantry crane to carve the ship into eight giant chunks, then carry each section away by barge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, a towering crane straddles the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, its interior decks exposed after the ship’s bow was cut off and hauled away, off the coast of St. Simons Island, Ga. Salvage crews began Nov. 6 cutting the ship into giant chunks for removal. The vessel has been beached on its side since it overturned Sept. 8, 2019, soon after leaving port. (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo by Farrell Lafont of Gallagher Marine Systems via AP)



A towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray on Monday, April 26, 2021, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. The South Korean vessel capsized with roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks in September 2019. The engine room section is the fourth giant chunk of the ship to be cut away and removed since demolition began in November 2020. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

Interior decks of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray are exposed on Monday, April 26, 2021, after the engine room section was cut away and separated from the rest of the shipwreck by a towering crane, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. The South Korean vessel capsized with roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks in September 2019. The engine room section is the fourth giant chunk of the ship to be cut away and removed since demolition began in November 2020. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

“The training and preparation of the shoreline and on-water response teams showed in their rapid response to oil-impacts from Section Six,” said State On-scene Coordinator John Maddox of the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Maddox asked fishers, swimmers and those visiting surrounding beaches to remain vigilant until the removal is complete.

On Sunday, workers prepped the section for weight-shedding prepared for this week, according to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response. The heavy lifting ship, VB-10000 will remove vehicles and moveable decks from the section to reduce its weight. The ship will lift the section and store it on a dry-dock barge once possible.

The ship capsized and caught fire when it was leaving Brunswick in September 2019. The removal process began in November 2020.