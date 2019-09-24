Oil from capsized ship washes ashore along Brunswick beaches

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Authorities say oil from an overturned cargo ship has reached several parts of Georgia’s shoreline, leaving a sheen in marshes and oiled debris on beaches.

The Coast Guard confirmed on Saturday that command has observed “sporadic discharges” from the South Korean ship Golden Ray.

The Altamaha Riverkeeper has since teamed up with the University of Georgia to learn just how bad the contamination might be.

“What we’re seeing is, this is fresh, we’re concerned there’s no booming around the ship trying to contain this stuff,” Fletcher Sams, executive director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper said.

State and federal authorities overseeing the cleanup say crews have been working to clean up the oil at Quarantine Beach in the Brunswick area, among other places.

The Golden Ray was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it capsized in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8.

The ship’s pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued, including four men trapped for 36 hours before they could be extracted through a hole drilled into the hull.

Story information via The Associated Press, First Coast News