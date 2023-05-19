ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows 36 children died from heat stroke last year, and 4 already this year.

The Department of Health is urging Georgians to take extra precautions this summer as temperatures continue to go up.

Heatstroke is when your body temperature exceeds 104 degrees and can cause dizziness, confusion, seizure, rapid heart beats and hallucinations.

Director For Injury Prevention, Georgia Department Of Health, said, “If heat stroke is coming on – and not sweating, they need to get shade immediately and hydration.”

Data shows more than 900 children have died in cars due to heat stroke since 1998 — including 38 in Georgia. There have been no deaths reported this year in the peach state.

Dawson explained, “There is technology that is coming for pet mode but for the general public that is not widely available so never. For children, they can put the car in gear by mistake and do not have the dexterity to open the door to get back out.”

Data shows a car can heat in 10 minutes and children are most at risk since their bodies can heat up 5 times faster than adults – so experts say don’t leave kids or pets in the car.

“A child’s body heats up much faster because they are so much smaller. Vehicles in particular magnify the heat and trap it in the foam surfaces of the car,” said Dawson

Health professionals say the heat and sun can cause skin damage, skin cancer and illness, and say one of the best ways to prevent heat stroke is to stay hydrated, limit alcohol, wear light clothing, and wear light-colored clothing.