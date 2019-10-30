UPDATE: 1 killed in plane crash into DeKalb County townhome

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) – A fire official says one person was killed when a plane crashed into a townhome in the Atlanta area.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley says a second person on the plane is unaccounted for after the Wednesday morning crash.

Bentley says the plane crashed into the crawl space of the five-unit townhome and crews are having trouble accessing the wreckage. He says no one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground.

In a tweet, the Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m.

#FAA Statement on the Piper PA-28 incident in DeKalb County. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/bDw38VkNwk — The FAA (@FAANews) October 30, 2019

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.