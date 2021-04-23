Officials identify woman who fell to death at Georgia park

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died after falling from an overlook Thursday at a Georgia state park.

The Department of Natural Resources says 58-year-old Nancy Moore Smith died after falling from a high ledge at Tallulah Gorge State Park.

Authorities initially responded to the area on a report that someone had fallen or jumped from a ledge.

The rescue mission later turned into a recovery effort.

Agency spokesperson Mark McKinnon says rescue personnel from both Habersham and Rabun County rappelled to the bottom of the gorge and used long lines for the recovery.

Additional details regarding Smith’s death weren’t immediately released.