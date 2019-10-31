Officials ID victims of plane crash into Atlanta-area townhome

Fire officials look at the scene where an airplane crashed into an apartment complex, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) – The victims of Wednesday’s plane crash in suburban Atlanta have been identified as two North Carolina men.

DeKalb County officials on Thursday said 59-year-old Leslie Csanyi and 60-year-old Scott Robert Lowrie both lived in Salisbury, North Carolina, the plane’s intended destination.

The two were aboard a Piper PA-28 plane that crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport .

Federal Aviation Administration records show Csanyi had a commercial pilot’s license. North Carolina public records show Csanyi was the president of LGC Consulting, which served manufacturers.

The plane crashed into a townhome complex, damaging a unit where no one was home.

A large section of wall and part of the roof was knocked out of a building. DeKalb County Fire Marshal Joe Cox declared six units unsafe.

