Officials: Georgia teen died in lake while fleeing deputies

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the body of a teenager has been recovered from a lake where he ran into the water trying to escape a traffic stop.

The GBI says 19-year-old Gavin Campbell of Covington fled deputies in Newton County and drove into Butts County before running from his car and jumping into Jackson Lake.

The agency says pursuing officers dove in after him trying to rescue him.

The agency says deputies from three different counties in the state and the Georgia state patrol tried to find his body, which was finally discovered on Friday.