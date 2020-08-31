Officials: Georgia man fatally shot on highway

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a Georgia highway after he rear-ended the car of another man who offered to give his girlfriend a ride early Sunday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael High and his girlfriend, Cierra Bell, had gotten into an argument after he drove to pick her up from a gambling game with Wendell Scott.

Officials say Bell got out of High’s car and was walking along the highway when Scott pulled up.

Deputies say High then rear-ended Scott’s car, and Scott shot him.

Scott and Bell have been booked into jail. 

