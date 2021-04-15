Officials fear statue could be sold for scrap after theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — An artist and officials in Columbus are pleading for the return of a statue they fear may be sold for scrap.

A statue of a young girl in a raincoat and hat, entitled “May Flower,” went missing over the weekend from the spot in downtown Columbus where it has stood since 2007.

Someone pried it up from the metal plate it was welded to.

Sculptor Susan Geissler says she would forgive whoever stole her work if they brought it back.

Police are investigating and a downtown development group says it hopes “for the speedy and safe return of the statue with no questions asked.”

Because a bronze statue is 95% copper, thieves could sell it for its scrap value.