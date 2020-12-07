Officials charge man with murder, clear previous suspect

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in middle Georgia have dropped murder charges against one man and arrested a second man.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested 22-year-old Jamal DeShawn Roundtree of Macon on Thursday and charged him with murder in the Nov. 22 shooting death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez.

Deputies originally charged Guadalupe Hernandez Perez with murder, saying he shot Gonzalez.

Now charges against Perez have been dropped, although he remains jailed on immigration charges.

Deputies say they charged Roundtree after “new evidence evolved.”

A statement says investigators believe Roundtree was one of a group of men who gathered around Gonzalez’ vehicle to rob and shoot him