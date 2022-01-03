Official: Spanish ballots not required in Georgia county

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia county says it’s exempt from providing Spanish language ballots for at least another five years.

Hall County officials say that an evaluation shows the county doesn’t meet the requirement for providing ballots.

Latino activists have been pushing for Spanish language ballots in Hall County, where 28% of all residents are Hispanic, according to Census data.

DeKalb and Gwinnett counties are the only Georgia jurisdictions that provide ballots in languages other than English.

Jurisdictions are evaluated using data from the American Community Survey every five years.

Hall elections board chairman Tom Smiley says multilingual ballots can add a significant cost to elections.