Officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire at Georgia home

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – A police officer in Georgia is recovering after being wounded in a shootout with a suspect.

News outlets report the incident began with a report of a man firing a gun outside a home Wednesday night in Cobb County.

Police approached the home and a man answered the door with a gun in his hand.

The officer was shot in the arm in an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was shot in the torso. Both were taken to hospitals.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

This is its 16th officer involved shooting case this year.