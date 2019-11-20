Officer dead, suspect wounded in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WSAV) – A police officer died Tuesday night in Augusta after getting in a shoot-out with a suspect.

According to  WJBF Richmond County Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley was shot and died around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. The suspect was also shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. His name has not yet been released.

WJBF says Investigator Ridley was a decorated member of the Sheriffs Office working with the narcotics unit for many years.

GBI is now investigating.

