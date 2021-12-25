Nonprofit raises $54K after toys for needy kids stolen

ATLANTA (AP) — A nonprofit organization has raised more than $50,000 after thousands of dollars worth of gifts for needy children were stolen from its Atlanta warehouse.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday that a fundraiser by the Empty Stocking Fund following the burglary was up to $54,000.

Volunteers arrived at the organization’s 24,000-square-foot (2,230-square-meter) warehouse in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday to find a huge hole in a cinderblock wall and gifts gone.

Executive Director Manda Hunt said her team still does not know exactly how much was taken, but the burglary will prevent the organization from distributing as many gifts as it had hoped to give away.