Non-police help line expanded to all parts of Atlanta

Georgia News

Image provided by Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative. https://www.atlantapad.org

ATLANTA (AP) — Residents of Atlanta can now call a non-emergency number to ask for help with concerns related to mental health, substance use or extreme poverty rather than calling 911.

Atlanta officials say the Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, or PAD, has been expanded to cover the whole city.

It is meant to provide an “immediate alternative to arrest” for people committing violations related to mental health issues, addiction, homelessness or extreme poverty.

PAD provides help in response to calls from law enforcement or community referrals through the city’s 311 non-emergency line.

