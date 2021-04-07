No charges for Georgia lawmaker arrested during bill signing

FILE-In this Thursday, March 25, 2021 file photo, State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections. The Fulton County District attorney won’t prosecute Cannon, announced Wednesday, April 7, 2021, who was arrested for knocking on the governor’s door during a voting bill signing. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A district attorney in Atlanta said she will not pursue charges against a Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested during a protest of the state’s sweeping new election law.

Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat from Atlanta, was arrested March 25 after she knocked on the door to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s office while he was on live television speaking about the voting bill he had just signed into law.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Wednesday that she won’t present the matter to a grand jury for indictment. Willis said that while some people may have found Cannon’s behavior “annoying,” it does not justify the charges against her.