Newborn found alive in plastic bag in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Officers in North Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in the woods.

The baby girl was found last week in Forsyth County after a family who lives nearby heard what sounded like a baby crying and called 911.

The infant was taken to the hospital, where staff unofficially named her Indigo. She is doing well and is in custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Anyone with information that could help officials locate the family of the baby are asked to call Forsyth County Sheriff Office at 770-781-3087.

