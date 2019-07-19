New poll shows how GA voters compare to voters in other Southern states

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WSAV) – A new poll by NBC News and Survey Monkey reveals how registered voters in Georgia compare to voters in the rest of the Southeast and the entire country on heavily discussed issues.

NBC News and Survey Monkey teamed up over the first two weeks of July to check in with voters in 11 states on everything from the President to what’s most important to voters.

The results showed throughout 11 southern states, President Trump gets a 54% approval rating, with 45% disapproving. He is doing better in the South than anywhere else in the country. In a national poll, his approval rating is 48%, with the disapproval rating up to 51%.

Here’s a breakdown of how Georgia voters compare to other voters in the South.

GEORGIA:

48% approve of the way President Trump is handling his job, while 51% disapprove

29% said jobs and the economy should be the top priority of Georgia government, followed by heath care (21%), education (20%), infrastructure (12%) and immigration (10%)

61% approve of the way Governor Bryan Kemp is handling his job, while 37% disapprove

40% support the removal of Confederate statues and monuments from public areas in the state, while 58% oppose removing them

59% think Roe v. Wade should not be overturned, while 37% think it should be

SOUTHERN REGION (AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX, VA):