New poll shows how GA voters compare to voters in other Southern states

(WSAV) – A new poll by NBC News and Survey Monkey reveals how registered voters in Georgia compare to voters in the rest of the Southeast and the entire country on heavily discussed issues.
NBC News and Survey Monkey teamed up over the first two weeks of July to check in with voters in 11 states on everything from the President to what’s most important to voters.
The results showed throughout 11 southern states, President Trump gets a 54% approval rating, with 45% disapproving. He is doing better in the South than anywhere else in the country. In a national poll, his approval rating is 48%, with the disapproval rating up to 51%.
Here’s a breakdown of how Georgia voters compare to other voters in the South.
GEORGIA:
- 48% approve of the way President Trump is handling his job, while 51% disapprove
- 29% said jobs and the economy should be the top priority of Georgia government, followed by heath care (21%), education (20%), infrastructure (12%) and immigration (10%)
- 61% approve of the way Governor Bryan Kemp is handling his job, while 37% disapprove
- 40% support the removal of Confederate statues and monuments from public areas in the state, while 58% oppose removing them
- 59% think Roe v. Wade should not be overturned, while 37% think it should be
SOUTHERN REGION (AL, AR, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX, VA):
- 54% approve of the way President Trump is handling his job, while 45% disapprove
- 24% of Southerners said immigration is the issue that matters most to them, followed by jobs and the economy (22%) and health care (21%)
- 75% said the condition of their state economy is good, 23% said their state economy is in bad condition
- 44% of Southerners said race relations in their state are staying about the same, 34% said they are getting worse, 20% said they are getting better
- 36% support the removal of Confederate monuments and statues from public spaces in their state, while 63% oppose removing them
- 58% think Roe v. Wade should not be overturned, while 40% think it should be