New plan promises affordable, accessible health care for all Georgians by 2023

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Flanked by state officials, Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced a new health care reform plan he says will address the 1.4 million Georgians without insurance.

At 14.8%, the Peach State has one of the highest uninsured rates in the country.

The governor said health insurance premiums are too high and there is no competition in Georgia. Having residents struggling to access or pay for health care, he said, is “simply unacceptable.”

The governor slammed the Affordable Care Act, claiming 129,000 Georgians have left the marketplace since 2016.

Kemp said Georgia Pathways and Access will offer more choices in a user-friendly way for Georgians to purchase patient-centered health insurance that fits their budget.

Under the new plan, residents can enroll or re-enroll with insurance carriers, their local brokers or agents, or through private sector web-broker sites.

The program is expected to cost the state about $218 million a year compared to the price of fully expanding Medicaid: $547 million.

Georgia Pathways will launch on July 1, 2021, with the reinsurance plan starting in January of 2022.

Georgia Access is expected to launch in January 2023.