New owner set for Georgia chicken plant where leak killed 6

Two Hall County Firefighters enter a back door Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, Ga., the day after six people were killed following a liquid nitrogen leak at the plant. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A company that owns the Georgia poultry processing plant where six workers died in a January liquid nitrogen leak is being sold.

Gold Creek Foods told local news outlets Friday that it has reached an agreement to buy “substantially all” of the assets of Foundation Food Group. Both companies are privately held and Gold Creek isn’t disclosing a price or other terms.

Gold Creek says it expects the sale to close in the first week of October. Based in Gainesville, Gold Creek is a rapidly growing chicken processor that started with processing raw chicken.

Federal officials cited Foundation Food for 26 violations after the deaths, with a proposed fine of $595,474.

Foundation has contested the citations.