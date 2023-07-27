SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In April, the first two medical cannabis dispensaries opened in the Peach State. Now Coastal Georgians can get their hands on medical cannabis in Pooler.

After becoming legal in Georgia eight years ago, medical cannabis is now more accessible.

With botanical sciences opening its brick-and-mortar store in Pooler, it’s now reached coastal Georgia. Earlier this month another dispensary, Trulieve opened its doors just down the street.

“There are plenty of physicians and providers out there in the market that understand its benefits for the patients,” Gary Long, Botanical Sciences CEO said. “As this becomes more widely accepted in our state and more and more patients are going to their physician seeking it. I think by default there will be a greater adoption and more physicians and health care providers alike will adopt it.”

Botanical Sciences grows cannabis at its 100,000-foot facility in Tattnall County. They then extract THC from the plants and put it in oils, creams and pills.

Some patients say they tried everything – but medical cannabis is the only medication that helps.

“Having multiple sclerosis and having that spasticity and our hands, we can open and close and without severe pain or not being able to open at all,” Terry Hord, who uses cannabis to treat her multiple sclerosis. “The closeness that you get in your way. The cannabis has really been the only thing that settles that down.”

In order to get your hands on the medication, you must get a medical marijuana card. To qualify, patients have to be diagnosed with one of 18 illnesses and it has to be severe or deadly.

Cancer, Parkinson’s disease and seizures are just a few of the qualified illnesses. To see a full list of qualifying illnesses, visit here.